Poland vs. Chile live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup tune-up on TV, stream online

Poland continues its World Cup preparation with a friendly against one of the biggest surprises to miss out on the World Cup, Chile. The two will face off at INEA Stadion in Poznan, Poland on Friday.

Poland the top-seeded team in Group H at the World Cup is in one of the more balanced and tough groups of the tournament. Joining them is Colombia, Japan and Senegal. Chile finished sixth in South America's qualifying, missing out on direct qualification to Russia 2018.

It's a full strength Poland side with the team featuring all 23 players it will take to Russia, including star striker Robert Lewandowski, who may see the field little so he can rest and stay healthy.

As for Chile, this isn't your normal roster. Reinaldo Rueda has called up a youthful squad that features only features seven players based in Europe, none of which are Alexis Sanchez or Arturo Vidal. Nobody on this current roster has more than 20 caps, and nine play in Mexico while eight play in the Chilean first division.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

For Poland, a chance to stay healthy and build a little momentum in front of the home fans. For Chile, it's a chance to look at the next generation of promising players.

Prediction

Poland earns the victory against Chile's B team, scoring once in each half and shutting down the South Americans. Poland 2, Chile 0.