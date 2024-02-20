The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League continues this week with a Round of 16 match between Arsenal and Porto taking place on Wednesday. It is the first leg between the two clubs after Arsenal won their UCL group with a 4-1-1 record, while Porto finished second in their group with a 4-0-2 record. Porto will host the first leg, with Arsenal then hosting the second on March 12. These teams have met six times previously in Champions League history, with the home team sporting a 5-1-0 record.

Kickoff from Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Arsenal are -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Porto vs. Arsenal odds. FC Porto are +450 underdogs, a draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Arsenal vs. Porto picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has broken down Porto vs. Arsenal from every angle and just revealed his picks and UEFA Champions League predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Porto:

Porto vs. Arsenal money line: Arsenal -155, Porto +450, Draw +270



Porto vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Porto vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-150)



ARS: The Gunners have won their last five matches across all competitions



POR: The Dragons are undefeated over their last eight home matches (7-1-0)



Why you should back Arsenal

Arsenal were as impressive as anyone in Champions League group play, posting a UCL-best plus-12 goal differential. That included a 4-0 romp over PSV Eindhoven, who currently top the Eredivisie in the Netherlands. Arsenal also avenged their lone group play defeat to Lens by walloping the French side 6-0 in their second matchup. The Gunners enter Wednesday's match playing their best ball of the season as they're on a five-match win streak, outscoring opponents 21-2 over that stretch.

Arsenal currently rank second in the Premier League, having scored the second-most goals and having conceded the fewest. Keeper David Raya tops the league in clean sheets (eight), clean sheet percentage (40%), and goals against per 90 minutes (0.90). Additionally, Arsenal have shown their mettle on the road after a tough end to 2023 as they are undefeated away from home in 2024 (3-0-0), having allowed just one total goal over those three matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back FC Porto

Porto have been nearly flawless over their last eight home matches across all competitions, winning seven and drawing one. Just four teams scored more goals than their 15 in group play, and their explosive offense is coupled with a streaking defense. Porto have posted clean sheets in each of their last five home matches, which all came in domestic play. The Portuguese club currently ranks third in the Primeira Liga, having won the league title in three of the last six seasons.

Porto can attack you from many different angles as Brazilians Evanilson and Galeno each have four goals in the Champions League. Galeno also has a UCL-leading four assists, while center back Fabio Cardoso often feeds the forwards from the defensive third. Cardoso ranks second in the Premeira Liga in pass completion percentage (91.9%) and his presence will be huge for Porto after he missed three of the team's first four UCL group stage games. See which team to pick here.

