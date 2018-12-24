Premier League: Boxing day schedule, TV, stream, how to watch with Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal in action

Boxing Day is nearly here. The 19th matchday of the Premier League season arrives on the day after Christmas with 18 of the 20 teams in action. Southampton and West Ham play Thursday, but the rest are all in action Dec. 26, with Chelsea vs. Watford highlighting the slate. Manchester United returns home after the fantastic debut of new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjar, and Liverpool looks to remain solidly in first place when it hosts Newcastle.

Here's what to know and the schedule:

What's Boxing Day?

It's a holiday that originated in the United Kingdom, though you'll get different answers as to why is it called Boxing Day. Some will say it is in honor of a Christmas box (what we in the states call a Christmas present). Others will say it has to do with the collection boxes for charities, while many will point to the religious side of it, serving as the second day of the Christmas season and Saint Stephen's Day.

For soccer fans, it's also another opportunity to see some of the best the sport offers in arguably the most popular league.

Do these games mean more?

It's the same as any other matchday, it's just played on a holiday. It's like the NBA games on Christmas. Every year, there are Premier League games on Boxing Day. In addition, Scotland and Northern Ireland's domestic leagues play on the day.

Schedule

All times Eastern

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN -- fuboTV (Try for free)

Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold

Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff City, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold

Leicester City vs. Manchester City, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. on NBCSN -- fuboTV (Try for free)

Manchester United vs. Huddersfield Town, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold

Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:15 p.m. on NBCSN -- fuboTV (Try for free)

Watford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN -- fuboTV (Try for free)



