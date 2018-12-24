Premier League: Boxing day schedule, TV, stream, how to watch with Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal in action
It should be another really fun Boxing Day, and here's what to know
Boxing Day is nearly here. The 19th matchday of the Premier League season arrives on the day after Christmas with 18 of the 20 teams in action. Southampton and West Ham play Thursday, but the rest are all in action Dec. 26, with Chelsea vs. Watford highlighting the slate. Manchester United returns home after the fantastic debut of new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjar, and Liverpool looks to remain solidly in first place when it hosts Newcastle.
Here's what to know and the schedule:
What's Boxing Day?
It's a holiday that originated in the United Kingdom, though you'll get different answers as to why is it called Boxing Day. Some will say it is in honor of a Christmas box (what we in the states call a Christmas present). Others will say it has to do with the collection boxes for charities, while many will point to the religious side of it, serving as the second day of the Christmas season and Saint Stephen's Day.
For soccer fans, it's also another opportunity to see some of the best the sport offers in arguably the most popular league.
Do these games mean more?
It's the same as any other matchday, it's just played on a holiday. It's like the NBA games on Christmas. Every year, there are Premier League games on Boxing Day. In addition, Scotland and Northern Ireland's domestic leagues play on the day.
Schedule
All times Eastern
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN -- fuboTV (Try for free)
Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff City, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Leicester City vs. Manchester City, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. on NBCSN -- fuboTV (Try for free)
Manchester United vs. Huddersfield Town, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:15 p.m. on NBCSN -- fuboTV (Try for free)
Watford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN -- fuboTV (Try for free)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Power Rankings: Liverpool in first
The Reds and Gunners play an anticipated match before the calendar flips to 2019
-
De Boer to Atlanta United: Takeaways
The former Ajax and Barca star is taking over the reigning MLS champs
-
PL wrap: City stunned, United rolls
It was a crazy weekend of action in the Premier League
-
Juventus vs. Roma preview
Ronaldo and company still haven't lost in league play
-
Real dominates in CWC final
This one was never in doubt, as Real rolled
-
Barcelona vs. Celta preview
Barca looks like the hottest team in the league, but Celta is a goal-scoring threat