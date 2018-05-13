Premier League final standings, scores: Manchester City hits 100, Wenger's says goodbye, Salah breaks scoring record
It was a wild final day of Premier League soccer on Sunday
The 2017-18 Premier League came to a close on Sunday, and for a matchday that wasn't expected to produce many brilliant moments with the standings pretty much set, there were some must-see moments in what turned out to be an amazing day in one of the world's best leagues. Here's everything you need to know about the end of the Premier League season:
Final standings
- Manchester City, 100 points (CHAMPIONS LEAGUE)
- Manchester United, 81 points (CHAMPIONS LEAGUE)
- Tottenham, 77 points (CHAMPIONS LEAGUE)
- Liverpool, 75 points (CHAMPIONS LEAGUE)
- Chelsea, 70 points (EUROPA LEAGUE)
- Arsenal, 63 points (EUROPA LEAGUE)
- Burnley, 54 points (EUROPA LEAGUE)
- Everton, 49 points
- Leicester City, 47 points
- Newcastle, 44 points
- Crystal Palace, 44 points
- Bournemouth, 44 points
- West Ham, 42 points
- Watford, 41 points
- Brighton, 40 points
- Huddersfield, 37 points
- Southampton, 36 points
- Swansea City 33 points (RELEGATED)
- Stoke City, 33 points (RELEGATED)
- West Brom, 31 points (RELEGATED)
Champions League, Europa League and relegation
Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool have all clinched spots in the Champions League next season by finishing in the top four of the table. Chelsea and Arsenal, meanwhile, will compete in the Europa League and Burnley will be in the Europa League qualifying round.
On Sunday, Swansea City joined West Brom and Stoke City as the three teams relegated to the EFL championship.
Wenger says goodbye
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said his final goodbye to the Gunners, stepping down after 1,235 matches. The greatest coach in the history of the club helped transform the Gunners into one of Europe's top contenders.
Arsenal secured a 1-0 win, and Wenger even got a standing ovation at Huddersfield. Classy move.
City reaches 100 points
Manchester City hit quite the landmark, becoming the first Premier League team to ever reach 100 points in a season and winning the league by a record 19-point margin. And it came on a 1-0 win at Southampton with the last shot of the game from Gabriel Jesus. Here's that moment:
Salah breaks scoring record
Mohamed Salah added to his unbelievable season, scoring his 32nd goal of the season, eclipsing Alan Shearer's record for most goals in a season. Here's the record-clinching goal.
And we may be hearing about his little daughter in about 20 years. Check out her skill:
A nine-goal thriller
The day had everything, didn't it? It even had a crazy nine-goal thriller at Wembley Stadium that allowed Tottenham to clinch third place. A 5-4 win over Leicester City, with seven goals before the hour-mark, as Harry Kane scored twice.
Just another day in the Premier League.
