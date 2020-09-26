Matchday 3 of the Premier League started off Saturday with a match that featured a goal after the final whistle blew. It was a controversial finish in Southern England as Manchester United won 3-2 at Brighton. The Red Devils came from behind to take a 2-1 lead, conceded in the 95th minute but managed to still squeak out three points in a bonkers sequence of events after the match was supposedly over.

In the day's second game, one of the trending teams in the league stayed hot as a pistol with Everton beating Crystal Palace, while Chelsea somehow earned a point after trailing West Brom 3-0 at the break.

Here's the schedule, scores and takeaways from the weekend's action:

Schedule, scores

Saturday, Sept. 26

Manchester United 3, Brighton 2

Everton 2, Crystal Palace 1

West Brom 3, Chelsea 3

Southampton 1, Burnley 0

Sunday, Sept. 27

Sheffield United vs. Leeds United, 7 a.m. (NBCSN)

Spurs vs. Newcastle United, 9 a.m. (NBCSN)

Manchester City vs. Leicester City, 11:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

West Ham vs. Wolves, 2 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, Sept. 28

Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. (Peacock)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. (Peacock)

Manchester United pull out wild win



Well, it happened again. United got another penalty kick and as a result earned the victory. After Solly March's equalizer in the 95th minute, United won a corner that saw Harry Maguire's header hit the arm of Neal Maupay before nearly going into the goal. The ref gave the final whistle but then went to VAR, and it was clear as day that the ball hit Maupay's arm.

In stepped Bruno Fernandes, who has been the best penalty-kick taker in the world over the last couple seasons, and he made no mistake. Take a look:

What a way to end it. And it's a bit harsh as Brighton deserved something after recording 18 shots to United's seven. Brighton had more possession, were more accurate in their passing, had six more corner kicks yet came away empty handed in the end.

Everton showing European potential

Carlo Ancelotti's team won again, this time earning a 2-1 result at Crystal Palace to remain perfect on the season at 3-0-0 and further raising expectations. James Rodriguez was again key, with the Colombian setting up the opener with a fantastic through ball, but it is all about Dominic Calvert-Lewins so far this season. He scored the goal, and it was his fifth in three games, with his stock soaring.

Richarlison put away the winner on a penalty kick, and the whispers of being a top-four contender get a bit louder.

Chelsea comeback in dramatic fashion

For the first time in nearly a decade, a team has come back from three goals down at the break to earn a point. The Blues were absolutely stunned in the first half with a defense filled with errors, and they trailed West Brom 3-0 after 45 minutes. The Blues missed two golden chances in the first half, yet they came roaring back in the second.

Mason Mount got things started with this 55th-minute golazo:

Callum Hudson-Odoi made it 3-2 with this lovely combo with Kai Havertz:

Chelsea got their equalizer with Tammy Abraham finishing a loose ball in the box in the 93rd minute:

Chelsea even had time to get a winner, but it wasn't meant to be. West Brom were sensational in the first half and scored on all three of their shots on goal. But Chelsea had 706 passes to 169, dominating the ball and the chances in a result that may be fair in the end.