The 2023-24 Premier League season gets underway on Friday as Manchester City face Burnley. Matchday 1 action should be quite action-packed with the slate highlighted by Sunday's clash between Liverpool and Chelsea. We are months away from knowing how exactly the season will turn out, but our crew takes a stab at how the season will unfold with Premier League predictions looking at the top four, relegation and top performers.

Take a look:

Champions and top four

Most of the crew have Manchester City winning the league though one has chosen another time to life the crown at season's end -- and that's Arsenal, the side that led the league for much of last season only to see Pep Guardiola's men pull through in the end.



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Francesco Porzio Roger Gonzalez

1st Man City Arsenal Man City

Man City

Man City

Man City



2nd Arsenal Man City

Arsenal Liverpool Man United Man United

3rd Liverpool Man United Man United Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

4th Man United Liverpool Chelsea Man United Liverpool Liverpool



Bottom three

Nothing is for certain -- though our staff thinks Luton Town being relegated is a near certainty. Each of our pick makers picked them to go down while nearly all of them have Sheffield United joining them in the Championship after this season.



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Francesco Porzio Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Picks Luton Town, Wolves, Sheffield United Wolves, Luton Town, Everton Fulham , Sheffield United, Luton Town Nottingham Forest , Sheffield United, Luton Town Everton, Sheffield United, Luton Town

Luton Town, Sheffield United, Wolves



Player of the Year

Erling Haaland has the most votes which will surprise nobody, but could Arsenal star center back William Saliba or new signing Declan Rice claim the award come season's end? City are looking a bit different with Ilkay Gundogan now at Barcelona, so seeing how they adjust without him may go a long way in determining what kind of season Haaland has.



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Francesco Porzio Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Pick William Saliba, Arsenal Declan Rice, Arsenal Erling Haaland, Man City Erling Haaland, Man City Erling Haaland, Man City Erling Haaland, Man City



Golden Boot

Yep, it's just got to be Haaland. All of our picks makers have the Norwegian superstar toping the scoring chart once again. With Harry Kane on his way o Bayern Munich, who else is there?



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Francesco Porzio Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Pick Erling Haaland, 29 goals Erling Haaland, 31 goals Erling Haaland, 30 goals Erling Haaland, 32 goals Erling Haaland, 35 goals Erling Haaland, 33 goals



Top assister

A good amount of variety here with only Kevin de Bruyne receiving multiple votes. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard of Arsenal both receive a vote here as the Gunners look to push City at the summit of the league. If the Gunners can get production out of those two with Gabriel Jesus potentially staying healthy, we may be in for an even tighter title race.