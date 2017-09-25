Trump's son Barron plays for pro soccer club's youth team as a midfielder

He is also an Arsenal fan

Barron Trump, the 11-year-old son of President Donald Trump, recently joined D.C. United. The president's son joined the club's U-12 team and development academy, and his profile is now listed on the academy's website.

He has so far featured in four matches and wears the No. 81, but he hasn't found the net yet.  

A big soccer fan, he's been seen kicking the ball around on the White House lawn and has been spotted wearing Arsenal gear

Now, only time will tell how far he can make it. Being in the academy and receiving the coaching he is getting should only further his progression. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez

