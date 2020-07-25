Watch Now: Premier League Matches To Watch ( 1:47 )

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly fears that striker Kylian Mbappe may have suffered a season-ending injury on Friday after being taken down by a hard sliding tackle in the first half of his club's French Cup 1-0 win over Saint Etienne. The match signaled the end of a four-month hiatus of the sport in the country.

Opposing captain Loic Perrin went for a rash tackle in the 26th minute, which forced the French striker to turn his right ankle as he fell. Mbappe had to limp off as he left the game while Perrin was sent off following a video review.

According to a report from ESPN, scans of the striker's injury were scheduled for Friday evening. The current concern is that Mbappe suffered ligament damage and will be unable to play for the rest of the season.

"It went crack," Mbappe reportedly told French president Emmanuel Macron about the injury during the trophy ceremony. Macron then apparently asked whether anything in the 21-year-old's leg was broken and Mbappe said: "No, I don't think so." So at least that can serve as some sliver of optimism for supporters of PSG.

Mbappe had a brace around his ankle and was on crutches when he returned to the team's sideline in the second half of the match. He was able to celebrate with his teammates after the final whistle.