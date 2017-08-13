PSG goal highlights: Neymar scores his first, dishes an assist in his debut game

Neymar was too much for Guingamp on Sunday

Neymar put together a fantastic debut for PSG debut, scoring a goal and dishing out an assist in a 3-0 win against Guingamp in Ligue 1 action on Sunday. On the road and getting the start on his first game in a PSG uniform, the Brazilian dazzled in his first minutes since arriving from Barcelona. 

He notched an assist to Edinson Cavani in the 62nd minute to give the Parisian club a 2-0 lead.

In the 82nd minute, Cavani returned the favor to Neymar, who found the open space to get a quick touch on frame, helping the club secure a 3-0 win. 

PSG rolled and Neymar scored on his debut. It feels like we'll be seeing plenty of magic from the Neymar-Cavani this season. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories