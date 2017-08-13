PSG goal highlights: Neymar scores his first, dishes an assist in his debut game

Neymar put together a fantastic debut for PSG debut, scoring a goal and dishing out an assist in a 3-0 win against Guingamp in Ligue 1 action on Sunday. On the road and getting the start on his first game in a PSG uniform, the Brazilian dazzled in his first minutes since arriving from Barcelona.

He notched an assist to Edinson Cavani in the 62nd minute to give the Parisian club a 2-0 lead.

In the 82nd minute, Cavani returned the favor to Neymar, who found the open space to get a quick touch on frame, helping the club secure a 3-0 win.

HE'S OFF THE MARK!!!@neymarjr gets the goal monkey off his back on his debut, tapping home @ECavaniOfficial's assist! #EAGPSG pic.twitter.com/PonYekEWGE — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 13, 2017

PSG rolled and Neymar scored on his debut. It feels like we'll be seeing plenty of magic from the Neymar-Cavani this season.