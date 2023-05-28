Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been seriously injured after a horse riding accident on Sunday which has put the player in intensive care.

Rico, 29, was back in his native Spain in El Rocio following the French champions' confirmation of their 11th Ligue 1 title which is a historic feat.

According to Spanish reports, the former Sevilla shot stopper was involved in a collision with another horse and fell before taking a blow in the head region which required him to be airlifted to hospital in Seville.

"PSG learned of the accident involving its player Sergio Rico on Sunday and remains in constant contact with his loved ones," read an official statement. "The entire Red and Blue community offers them its full support."

Rico was a substitute in Strasbourg as PSG drew 1-1 to secure their latest French crown just hours before he was seriously injured.

The ex-Fulham goalkeeper joined Les Parisiens in 2020 and has largely been the French giants' backup to Keylor Navas and now Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Rico was loaned to Mallorca last year and former club Sevilla publicly wished him "lots of strength and a speedy recovery."