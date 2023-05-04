Paris Saint-Germain remain open to letting Neymar leave the club this summer after another failure of a season at Parc des Princes. The French champions were willing to do business for the Brazil international last summer but no offers matching PSG's asking price and Neymar's wage demands arrived.

Les Parisiens have never changed their stance that they would grant the record $245 million man's exit if a reasonable offer arrived but he was unwilling to leave last summer. As reported by L'Equipe, that is no longer the case after irate supporters hounded the former Barcelona man at his home in the Paris region on Wednesday as part of protests against PSG.

Sporting advisor Luis Campos is said to be open to the move with Neymar's recent inflammatory social media behavior making it clear that keeping him will be problematic. The Brazilian liked multiple anti-PSG posts and comments critical of Kylian Mbappe in the wake of his visit by frustrated fans of the capital club. This, all the while Lionel Messi is headed for the exit door.

Neymar is currently recovering from season-ending ankle surgery and recently had his protective boot removed after an operation that needed to happen as far back as his 2017 move from Barcelona. With Messi expected to leave Paris this summer, he could be joined by his close friend in leaving Parc des Princes after another underwhelming season of UEFA Champions League failure.

PSG had flirted with the idea of letting Neymar go before Campos' arrival last summer and his relationship with Christophe Galtier was initially positive before the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The 31-year-old remains under contract for the next few years but Newcastle United are thought to be keen if he can prove his fitness and they confirm a UEFA Champions League berth.

Chelsea's former interest would be ended if Mauricio Pochettino is appointed after his disappointing experience with the Brazilian in Paris. However, the possibility to do a loan move with an option or obligation to buy makes any potential deal more realistic than in previous years when PSG have looked for an outright sale.