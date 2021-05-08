Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Neymar will remain with the club beyond the end of his current deal which is due to expire in 2022 in a move that will see him stay at Parc des Princes until 2025.

The Brazil international played a key role in the French giants' run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, but was unable to prevent the French giants from exiting the competition 4-1 over two legs.

Neymar, 29, scored crucial goals in the group stage wins over RB Leipzig, Manchester United and Istanbul Basaksehir to qualify Thomas Tuchel's men before the German was dismissed as coach and delivered two assists and a scintillating performance over two legs as titleholders Bayern Munich were disposed of after missing both legs vs. Barcelona.

"I'm very happy, very happy to be extending my contract with Paris until 2025" Neymar said. "The truth is that I'm very happy to be staying here for four more years, to be a part of the club's project, to try and win titles, to try and achieve our biggest dream which is the Champions League. So I'm happy to be staying at the club, to be a part of it and to be extending my contract."

The $270 million man has won nine pieces of domestic silverware with PSG already since his world-record transfer back in 2017 and the South American was also key in last summer's run to the Champions League final in Lisbon -- the Ligue 1 champions' maiden appearance.

Neymar extending his stay in Paris is expected to help fellow superstar Kylian Mbappe to make up his mind over a potential contract extension as the pair target European success in the French capital and rumors of a reunion with Lionel Messi continue to endure.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has already pledged his future to PSG until 2024 after signing a surprise recent one-year extension that rewarded him for some incredible performances against the likes of Barca and Bayern.

Despite Neymar's new deal, there is no guarantee that Les Parisiens are Ligue 1 champions this season with Lille OSC looking good to go all the way at the Championnat summit.