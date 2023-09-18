UEFA Champions League soccer is back at Parc des Princes on Tuesday when Paris Saint-Germain welcome Borussia Dortmund for the opening game in Group F. The French and German giants are up against Milan and Newcastle United too, so the pressure will be on from the very first game with little margin for error. PSG have a fourth new head coach from the past four editions with Luis Enrique the latest to try to secure elusive continental success after Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Christophe Galtier.

Les Parisiens and Dortmund met back in 2020 when the Ligue 1 champions were final-bound, only to lose out to BVB's domestic rivals Bayern Munich in the final while Tuchel's current club knocked PSG out last season which set in motion this summer's mega overhaul. The French juggernaut lost 3-2 at home to OGC Nice last week while Dortmund beat Freiburg 4-2 but both sides are currently off the pace in terms of being in early title contention.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, September 19 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 19 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG -143; Draw: +333; Dortmund +320

Team news

PSG: Kylian Mbappe started and scored twice against Nice to keep his superb early season form up but Marco Asensio, Nordi Mukiele, Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe will remain out of action for Luis Enrique. Fabian Ruiz is a doubt while Lee Kang In has been struggling of late and is due to depart for the Asian Games with South Korea. Marquinhos and Manuel Ugarte should start despite being substitutes against Nice while Danilo Pereira and Carlos Soler could make way.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Dortmund: Thomas Meunier and Mateu Morey remain out while Julien Duranville is still not yet fully fit. Gregor Kobel and Julian Ryerson both went 90 against Freiburg and Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench althoug Gio Reyna is still struggling. Marius Wolf could continue if Ryerson is not yet fit enough for back-to-back games while Ramy Bensebaini is also likely to continue on the opposite flank.

Potential Dortmund XI: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Reus.

Prediction

Both PSG and Dortmund need to make a winning start here and the hosts are not short of goals despite a shaky defensive showing against Nice. Luis Enrique is likely to shore things up a bit for this one and it should be enough for the French giants to make a winning start. Pick: PSG 2, Dortmund 1.