PSG head to Germany on Wednesday to face RB Leipzig on Matchday 3 in what is a rematch of last season's semifinal, which the French club won. It's a Group H clash with PSG in second place with a 1-0-1 record and three points, the same as third-place Leipzig, though PSG have the superior goal differential. The winner here may just be the favorite out of the two to advance to the round of 16 ahead of their next meeting in Paris at the end of the month.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Red Bull Arena -- Leipzig, Germany

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Leipzig +140; Draw +250; PSG +185 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

PSG: No Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler for the Parisians. Mbappe, Neymar and Icardi are the heart and soul of the attack, and not having him means Moise Keane and Angel Di Maria will likely be the starters in the final third. The injury bug has struck them in a big way, but better now than later in the competition, which has been a factor in their recent struggles before last year's final appearance. Keane has looked sharp since arriving from Everton, and even without the superstars in attack, PSG still have the quality to take all three points.

RB Leipzig: That humbling 5-0 loss to Manchester United came out of nowhere, and it puts them in a vulnerable spot. Against a high-power attack facing PSG the next two games, they need to make sure that goal differential doesn't get worse, or they can be in some serious trouble. A point here wouldn't be bad, and don't be shocked if they keep their wing backs a bit further back.

Prediction

PSG drop points on the road with key players missing resulting in the attack struggling. Pick: PSG 1, RB Leipzig 1