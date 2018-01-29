PSG vs. Rennes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Coupe de la Ligue on TV, stream online

The capital club faces a squad looking to score a big result

PSG goes to Rennes on Tuesday in the French League Cup semifinals, with the hosts coming off a brilliatn 4-2 win over Toulouse in the quarterfinals. It's a match PSG is expected to win, but Rennes has to be at its best. In two matches against PSG this season, both losses, Rennes was outscored 10-2. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3:05 p.m. 
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

PSG doesn't score as many as it has against Rennes but still gets the win. PSG 3, Rennes 0.

