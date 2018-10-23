PSV vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online

Spurs are in need of a win after losing their first two

It's early, but when Tottenham and PSV meet on Wednesday in the Champions League, it's a must-win match for both, with a draw doing absolutely nothing from either. The clubs have both started off Group B play with losses to Barcelona and Inter Milan and currently sit six points back. That could increase to potentially seven or nine points after this one, and both will be desperate to secure three points here. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch PSV vs. Tottenham in the USA

When: Wednesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
TV: TNT (English) and UniMas (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

On the road, Tottenham put together a valiant performance to keep its hopes of advancing alive as Harry Kane scores twice. Spurs 2, PSV 1. 

