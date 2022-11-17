The U.S. Men's National Team will be among the teams trying to break Europe's stranglehold on the world's biggest football prize at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The tournament kicks off Sunday, Aug. 20, and Europe has won four straight tournaments since Brazil won its record fifth title in 2002. Italy, Spain and Germany were next to hoist the cup, and France come in as the reigning champion. All of those teams, along with Lionel Messi's Argentina squad, are among the favorites this time. The USMNT are longshots, but Christian Pulisic and Co. have high hopes of at least advancing out of a group that includes Wales, England and Iran. Team USA kicks off Monday at 2 p.m. ET against a Welsh team featuring Gareth Bale, followed by a matchup with Harry Kane and the Brits on Friday. Host nation Qatar kicks off first, taking on Ecuador at 11 a.m. ET as the only match on Sunday.

Brazil are the +400 favorites (risk $100 to win $400), while the USMT are +10000 in the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup futures odds from Caesars Sportsbook. England are next on the odds board at +750, behind Argentina (+550) and reigning champion France (+650), while Spain (+750) and Germany (+1000) also are among the top contenders in the World Cup 2022 draw. Before making any 2022 World Cup picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is an impressive 48-25-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors. He also went 20-12 on his World Cup qualifying picks, for a return of almost $600.

Now, Eimer has broken down the 2022 World Cup draw from all sides and released his picks, predictions and World Cup bracket. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's 2022 World Cup picks.

Top World Cup 2022 bracket challenge picks

One team Eimer expects to make a run at the title is Argentina, and Messi isn't the only reason. La Albiceleste have the longest current unbeaten run in the world at 35 games, two short of Italy's international record. They have not lost since being ousted from the 2019 Copa America semifinals with a 2-0 road setback. Argentina got their revenge in the 2021 Copa tournament, winning on penalties in Rio to give Messi his first international trophy. The 35-year-old has won 36 club titles.

Messi has 16 goals in 18 international matches this season, and he scored nine of Argentina's 11 in recent friendly victories against Estonia, Honduras and Jamaica. The talisman is far from the team's only talented player, with Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez also capable of brilliance. The 34-year-old Di Maria has 25 international goals while Martinez has 21. Martinez, 25, has 65 goals in 150 matches over five seasons in Italy's Serie A with Inter Milan.

The Argentines haven't won the World Cup since 1986. Messi aims to join Diego Maradona, the star of that squad, and Mario Kempes, who led the team to the 1978 Cup, as heroes in the South American nation. He will get help from a defense that allowed just eight goals (while the offense scored 27) in 17 qualifying matches. Emiliano Martinez, the starter for Aston Villa in England's Premier League, posted six clean sheets. Eimer believes La Albiceleste are well-rounded enough to hoist the cup on Dec. 18. You can see the expert's other 2022 World Cup picks at SportsLine. See Eimer's other 2022 World Cup bracket picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2022 World Cup picks

Eimer has studied the 2022 World Cup draw and locked in his best bets and predictions. He's also identified a longshot team that is listed higher than 75-1 that has a chance to pull off a massive shocker and hoist the cup. You can only see is 2022 World Cup predictions here.

So who will win the World Cup 2022? And which longshot could stun the soccer world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Jon Eimer's best bets for the 2022 World Cup, all from the proven expert who has crushed his soccer picks, and find out.

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +400

France +600

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000