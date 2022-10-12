There is pressure on both Liverpool and Rangers as the two sides face off at Ibrox on Wednesday night in the EFA Champions League, after Napoli's defeat of Ajax put the Serie A side firmly in control of the group.

Rangers, meanwhile, just need to think about getting points on the board after creditable performances but no points from their first three games. Defeat would make it almost impossible for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side to reach the last 16, a win against an English rival might just supercharge the back half of their group stage campaign. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Ibrox -- Glasgow, United Kingdom

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Rangers +650; Draw +275; Liverpool -350 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Rangers: Van Bronckhorst's side have emerged from two of their three games (perhaps not the loss to Ajax) so far with plenty of credit but no points whatsoever, stout defending often the standout aspect of their performance. Allan McGregor, for instance, was Rangers' star man when these two sides met at Anfield last week, but at the other end the visitors only had two shots on target.

"We have to get points in the three games we have left, so we will have to have a different approach and we have to be positive," said Van Bronckhorst. "We are at home and we have been strong here and we showed that against Napoli. It took three penalties and a red card before we conceded the goals.

"We will prepare well to face a strong opponent but we need to get something from the game. Can we afford to be more high risk? You have to be brave."

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.



Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp called for his team to keep fighting after their defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. He himself was in pugnacious mood, pointing to the refereeing mistakes he thought cost his side any share of the points in the Premier League whilst offering a sarcastic response to a question over comments by Dietmar Hamann. "A fantastic source, well respected everywhere," was Klopp's assessment of the former Liverpool and Germany midfielder.

Liverpool got the job done rather convincingly against Rangers last week but they know that under the Ibrox lights the task will be far greater. "They will go tomorrow and I know it is completely different with the atmosphere," said Klopp. "How often did we mention Anfield and the power of Anfield? I am pretty sure you have here similar things you are talking about - big European nights or maybe even big league games."

Prediction

Liverpool should have the quality to get the job done but don't expect them to have it all their own way at a ground that comes into its own on big European nights. PICK: Rangers 1, Liverpool 3