Liverpool's chances to win the Premier League title took a hit on Sunday with their 2-2 draw against Manchester United, allowing Arsenal to end the weekend atop the table.

Arsenal now lead on goal difference, but the gap between first and third has been reduced to one point after the Gunners and Manchester City picked up wins this weekend. Liverpool's surprise result increases the ipmortance of the remaining fixtures, which just might tilt in City's favor.

With not long to go, here's a ranking of each team's remaining schedule by easiest to hardest.

Premier League standings

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points Arsenal 31 22 5 4 75 24 +51 71 Liverpool 31 21 8 2 72 30 +42 71 Manchester City 31 21 7 3 71 31 +40 70

3. Manchester City, 70 points

Remaining schedule

All times Eastern/U.S.

April 3: Manchester City 4, Aston Villa 1

April 6: Crystal Palace 2, Manchester City 4

April 13, 10 a.m.: Luton Town (home)

April 25, 3 p.m.: Brighton and Hove Albion (away)

April 28, 11:30 a.m.: Nottingham Forest (away)

May 4, 10 a.m.: Wolverhampton Wanderers (home)

May 11, 10 a.m.: Fulham (away)

May 19, 11 a.m.: West Ham (home)

TBD: Tottenham Hotspur (away)

Outside of their upcoming matches against Tottenham and West Ham, City are slated to exclusively play teams that are currently ranked 10th or lower. The schedule also includes two games against relegation contenders -- Luton Town and Nottingham Forest. The pair will no doubt be aiming to claw their way out of the bottom, with Luton's recent win against Bournemouth a potential sign they are about to mount a great escape but a matchup against City might be too steep for them to climb.

As for those games against Spurs and West Ham, let last week's 4-1 win over fourth-place Aston Villa be a warning. Even if those teams are competing for European berths, and in Spurs' case a Champions League spot, City might be able to outmatch them with ease.

2. Liverpool, 70 points

Remaining schedule

All times Eastern/U.S.

April 4: Liverpool 3, Sheffield United 1

April 7, 10:30 a.m.: Manchester United (away)

April 14, 9 a.m.: Crystal Palace (home)

April 21, 11:30 a.m. Fulham (away)

April 24, 3 p.m.: Everton (away)

April 27, 7:30 a.m.: West Ham (away)

May 4, 10 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur (home)

May 11, 10 a.m.: Aston Villa (away)

May 19, 11 a.m.: Wolverhampton Wanderers (Home)

The majority of Liverpool's remaining games are against teams ranked 11th through 15th, including a matchup against rivals Everton that leans in the Reds' favor despite the Toffees being too close for comfort in the relegation battle. Their schedule does not include any of the potential favorites for relegation, though, and Liverpool still have to face Champions League contenders Villa and Spurs, as well as seventh place West Ham. Sunday's draw against Manchester United inspires new concerns that matches against the higher-ranked opponents might be tougher than originally anticipated.

1. Arsenal, 71 points

Remaining schedule

All times Eastern/U.S.

April 3: Arsenal 2, Luton Town 0

April 6: Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Arsenal 3

April 13, 11:30 a.m.: Aston Villa (away)

April 20, 2:30 p.m.: Wolverhampton Wanderers (away)

April 23, 3 p.m.: Chelsea (home)

April 28, 9 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur (away)

May 4, 10 a.m.: Bournemouth (home)

May 11, 10 a.m.: Manchester United (away)

May 19, 11 a.m.: Everton (home)

Arsenal might be the league leaders, but their upcoming fixtures are not as kind as City's and much more closely resemble Liverpool's. There are no more favorites for relegation on the calendar for the Gunners, with the bulk of their games are against teams ranked ninth through 15th. They still have to face Villa and Spurs, with a high-stakes edition of the North London derby in the cards, as well as a United team that just held Liverpool to a draw. Arsenal may have a strong record against the top sides this season, but having to face teams four through six is far from the cakewalk that they might like to finish the season.