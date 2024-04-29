The 2024 NFL Draft started off very offense heavy, with the first 14 selections going to players on that side of the ball. On Thursday, after 14 picks had already been called, the Indianapolis Colts were on the board at No. 15 and had their choice of the defensive lot.

With such a deep draft class, the Colts were able to pick star pass rusher Laiatu Latu out of UCLA with their selection, something that shocked many, including their general manager.

Players who rank among the top at their position do not always fall that late, but the Colts were glad that this time it worked out that way. Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said his team "got the best defensive player in the draft" with Latu and could not believe that he was still available when the Colts were on the clock.

In the war room, Ballard could only laugh at the situation, saying, "We got the best f-----g rusher in the draft."

"I thought we got a little lucky on it," Ballard said (via the Colts official website). "We thought there were four or five really elite players, and he was one of them. We felt fortunate to get him."

In discussing what the future holds for Latu, Ballard believes he will "produce pretty quickly as a rusher," but did admit that as with any rookie, there will be an adjustment period.

"This guy's a pretty polished product in terms of rushing," Ballard said. "Of course you're going to have to learn, especially against [NFL] tackles that are so good, and the protection schemes are so good. So that'll be an adjustment for him. But he's a smart kid. He'll figure it out."