The entire 2024 regular season NFL schedule was unveiled, along with the league's preseason slate. The appetizer of games before the main course, the league's preseason has been reduced from four games to three since the 17-game schedule began in 2021.
The teams that don't have nine regular-season games at home have two preseason games at home, bringing an evenly balanced schedule of 10 home games for each team.
CBS will broadcast the Week 3 game between the Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos at 8 p.m. ET.
The preseason begins Aug. 1 with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC), which kicks off enshrinement weekend. Here is the official week-by-week preseason schedule (not all times and dates are official).
*All times Eastern
NFL Hall of Fame Game
Thursday, August 1
- Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears, 8 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Week 1
Thursday, August 8
- Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 9
- Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.
- Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m.
- Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 10
- Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills, TBD
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
- Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.
- Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 11
- Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
- Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.
TBD
- Las Vegas Raiders at Minnesota Vikings
- Detroit Lions at New York Giants
- Washington Commanders at New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans
Week 2
Thursday, August 15
- Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 17
- Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, 12 p.m.
- New York Giants at Houston Texans, 12 p.m.
- Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.
- Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
- Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 3 p.m.
- Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
- New York Jets at Carolina Panthers
- Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.
- Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.
- Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 18
- Green Bay Panthers at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m.
- New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers, 8 p.m., Fox
TBD
- Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders
- Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans
Week 3
Thursday, August 22
- Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:20 p.m.
- Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 8 p.m., Prime Video
Friday, August 23
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m.
- Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 24
- Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 12 p.m.
- Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.
- Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.
- Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.
- Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 25
- Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m., CBS
- New England Patriots at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m., NBC
TBD
- Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions
- San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants at New York Jets