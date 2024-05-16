The entire 2024 regular season NFL schedule was unveiled, along with the league's preseason slate. The appetizer of games before the main course, the league's preseason has been reduced from four games to three since the 17-game schedule began in 2021.

The teams that don't have nine regular-season games at home have two preseason games at home, bringing an evenly balanced schedule of 10 home games for each team.

CBS will broadcast the Week 3 game between the Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos at 8 p.m. ET.

The preseason begins Aug. 1 with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC), which kicks off enshrinement weekend. Here is the official week-by-week preseason schedule (not all times and dates are official).

*All times Eastern

NFL Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, August 1

Week 1

Thursday, August 8

Friday, August 9

Saturday, August 10

Sunday, August 11

TBD

Week 2

Thursday, August 15

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, 12 p.m.

New York Giants at Houston Texans, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 18

Green Bay Panthers at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers, 8 p.m., Fox

TBD

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

Week 3

Thursday, August 22

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:20 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 8 p.m., Prime Video

Friday, August 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m.



Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m., NBC

TBD