Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Luton Town, but the race for the title remains as competitive as ever after Manchester City's 4-1 drubbing of Aston Villa and with Liverpool eyeing a chance to reclaim first place with a match against Sheffield United on Thursday.

Liverpool head into this round of fixtures with a 47% chance to win the title, per Opta, better than Manchester City's 34% and Arsenal's 19%. Considering there's just a tight gap between all three teams, though, a lot will come down to the remaining fixtures on the list.

Though none of the three title contenders will face each other in this final stretch of the season, they each will face a combination of sides at all different ends of the table. That includes notable faceoffs with teams who currently are in the the top half of the Premier League table, three of which will take on the trophy-seeking trio -- Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers. It sets up for an incredibly competitive race to the finish line for Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City and leaves very little room for error.

With not long to go, here's a ranking of each team's remaining schedule by easiest to hardest.

Premier League standings

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points Arsenal 30 21 5 4 72 24 +48 68 Liverpool 29 20 7 2 67 27 +40 67 Manchester City 30 20 7 3 67 29 +38 67

3. Manchester City, 67 points

Remaining schedule

All times Eastern/U.S.

April 3: Manchester City 4, Aston Villa 1

April 6, 7:30 a.m.: Crystal Palace (away)

April 13, 10 a.m.: Luton Town (home)

April 25, 3 p.m.: Brighton and Hove Albion (away)

April 28, 11:30 a.m.: Nottingham Forest (away)

May 4, 10 a.m.: Wolverhampton Wanderers (home)

May 11, 10 a.m.: Fulham (away)

May 19, 11 a.m.: West Ham (home)

TBD: Tottenham Hotspur (away)

City's schedule is almost perfectly balanced with a trio of contenders for European berths, three midtable sides and three teams ranked 14th and below. Their toughest matches left will be fifth-place Spurs and seventh-place West Ham. It's especially the case for Villa and Tottenham, who are directly competing with each other for what could be the only remaining Champions League berth up for grabs.

The other six opponents, though, rank from ninth to 18th and should be teams that only provide a limited amount of trouble for City. The group includes two teams currently in the middle of the relegation battle -- 17th place Nottingham Forest and 18th place Luton. Those two games might also help City with their goal difference, should they need it, since their goal difference sits at plus-35 while Liverpool's is plus-40 and Arsenal's is plus-46.

2. Liverpool, 67 points

Remaining schedule

April 4, 2:30 p.m.: Sheffield United (home)

April 7, 10:30 a.m.: Manchester United (away)

April 14, 9 a.m.: Crystal Palace (home)

April 21, 11:30 a.m. Fulham (away)

April 24, 3 p.m.: Everton (away)

April 27, 7:30 a.m.: West Ham (away)

May 4, 10 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur (home)

May 11, 10 a.m.: Aston Villa (away)

May 19, 11 a.m.: Wolverhampton Wanderers (Home)

The next few weeks might be full of challenges for Liverpool, who have to play each of the teams ranked from fourth to seventh -- Villa, Spurs, Manchester United and West Ham. The back-to-back games against Tottenham and Villa as their penultimate fixtures might also be crucial tests of the Reds' ability to hang onto top spot, while next week's showdown with United could provide an early answer on how strong Liverpool are as they attempt to close things out.

That said, Liverpool have three games on the schedule against teams ranked 14th to 20th, a group that's eight points or more behind the rest of the table. Like City, Liverpool will play two sides in the relegation race -- rivals Everton, currently in 16th place, and last place Sheffield United, who they will face midweek. The remaining fixtures against midtable opposition should also be relatively straightforward.

1. Arsenal, 68 points

Remaining schedule

April 3: Arsenal 2, Luton Town 0

April 6, 12:30 p.m.: Brighton and Hove Albion (away)

April 13, 11:30 a.m.: Aston Villa (away)

April 20, 2:30 p.m.: Wolverhampton Wanderers (away)

April 23, 3 p.m.: Chelsea (home)

April 28, 9 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur (away)

May 4, 10 a.m.: Bournemouth (home)

May 11, 10 a.m.: Manchester United (away)

May 19, 11 a.m.: Everton (home)

Arsenal have it a little bit better than Liverpool in terms of facing top-half teams -- they will not have to play seventh-place West Ham but still have Villa, Spurs and United before the season wraps up. Tottenham will likely be in the midst of a competitive race for fourth when Arsenal take them on, but the added incentive that comes with one of the Premier League's fiercest rivalries means that matchup might be a little bit harder for the Gunners than it is for the rest.

The bulk of Arsenal's schedule, though, consists of faceoffs with midtable sides, playing four of the five teams ranked from ninth to 13th. The biggest disadvantage Arsenal have, though, is that they will take on just two relegation contenders during this stretch rather than the three Liverpool and City take on