It's a Madrid derby as Real Madrid travel to the Estadio de Vallecas to face a struggling Rayo Vallecano side. Winless in five consecutive matches, Rayo will need quite a bit of help if they're to get points off of the league leaders even with Real Madrid still struggling with injuries.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 18 | Time : 8 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 18 | : 8 a.m. ET Location : Estadio de Vallecas -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio de Vallecas -- Madrid, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Rayo Vallecano +450; Draw +280; Real Madrid -160

Storylines

Rayo Vallecano: Scoring less than a goal per game, Rayo will need to be adventurous to take advantage of Real Madrid's ailing defense. While sitting back is usually the preferred option to not concede multiple goals to Los Blancos but when Rayo will likely concede no matter what, leaning into long shots from Isi Palazon could test the defense to make something happen in this derby.

Real Madrid: Antonio Rudiger may be recovering for Real Madrid but already leading La Liga by five points, this isn't a game worth risking him in with an important return leg against RB Leipzig coming in Champions League play. Jude Bellingham also won't be in the squad for this match but between Vinicius Junior, Joselu, and Rodrygo, there is plenty in attack to see off a Rayo side that has struggled defensively this season.

Prediction

After a tough Champions League match midweek, Real Madrid's defense will be susceptible due to rotation but that won't stop them from picking up all three points in this Madrid derby. Pick: Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Madrid 2