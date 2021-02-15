RB Leipzig and Liverpool square off in the first leg of Champions League round of 16 action on Tuesday at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. The match was relocated due to COVID travel restrictions, and the Bundesliga side is coming off a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile Liverpool are coming off a three-game losing streak in Premier League. This is the first ever meeting between the clubs in European competition and the first meeting between German managers Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) & Julian Nagelsmann (Leipzig).

All Champions League matches are streaming on CBS All Access. Here's how you can watch RB Leipzig-Liverpool and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 16

: Tuesday, Feb. 16 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: RB Leipzig +195; Draw +215; Liverpool +125 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

RB Leipzig: Leipzig head into their round of 16 match up in top form having won four of their last five matches in Bundesliga competition. Along with their recent winning streak, the team also has a bit of a rest advantage heading into their Champions League fixture, though the match is now at a neutral site instead of their home stadium. Leipzig has perfected the art of playing hard while keeping their players on the field since the start of last season, leading in fouls committed (263) with 38 yellows in UCL completion since last season with zero ejections. The team will likely keep up its physical play while left wing-back Angelino, recently signed through 2025, stays active in the attack.

Liverpool: The team is looking to progress to the quarterfinals for the eighth time overall and third time in the last four seasons. They'll have to get out of a slump against a team on a hot streak, though Champions League is a different beast that could provide motivation for Liverpool. The team will need more from Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, though Diogo Jota could still be an X factor for the reds. He leads the team with four Champions League goals, including a hat trick against Atalanta.

Prediction

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool get back to winning on a close, tense match with lots of opportunity in front of goal. Pick: Liverpool 2, Leipzig 1