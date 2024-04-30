The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ Bayern Munich

Current Records: Real Madrid 7-3-0, Bayern Munich 7-2-1

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Having advanced past the Quarterfinal, Real Madrid will now face off against Bayern Munich in the Semifinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 30th at Allianz Arena. Real Madrid's last five Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Real Madrid is headed into the match without a loss and will look to keep things rolling. Neither they nor Manchester City could gain the upper hand last Wednesday so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. That draw made it three straight for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich kept a clean sheet against Arsenal last Wednesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Arsenal 1-0. Bayern Munich's only goal came from Joshua Kimmich in minute 63.

With that draw, Real Madrid's record moves to 7-3-0. As for Bayern Munich, their win bumped their record up to 7-2-1.

Now down to some of the best teams in soccer, wins will be even harder to come by. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Bayern Munich is a slight favorite against Real Madrid, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +139 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Semifinals TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern