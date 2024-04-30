untitled-design-2024-04-30t121444-673.png
The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

  • Real Madrid @ Bayern Munich
  • Current Records: Real Madrid 7-3-0, Bayern Munich 7-2-1

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Allianz Arena
  • TV: CBS
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Having advanced past the Quarterfinal, Real Madrid will now face off against Bayern Munich in the Semifinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 30th at Allianz Arena. Real Madrid's last five Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Real Madrid is headed into the match without a loss and will look to keep things rolling. Neither they nor Manchester City could gain the upper hand last Wednesday so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. That draw made it three straight for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich kept a clean sheet against Arsenal last Wednesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Arsenal 1-0. Bayern Munich's only goal came from Joshua Kimmich in minute 63.

With that draw, Real Madrid's record moves to 7-3-0. As for Bayern Munich, their win bumped their record up to 7-2-1.

Now down to some of the best teams in soccer, wins will be even harder to come by. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Bayern Munich is a slight favorite against Real Madrid, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +139 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Semifinals TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

TUESDAY, APRIL 30TIMEHOW TO WATCH
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday1 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo NetworkParamount+

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match

2 p.m.

Paramount+

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

3 p.m.

CBS, Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 

5 p.m.

CBS Sports NetworkParamount+

Scoreline5 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network
The Champions Club8 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network
Kickin' It: Trae Tha Truth9 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network
WEDNESDAY, MAY 1TIMEHOW TO WATCH
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday1 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match

2 p.m.

Paramount+

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain

3 p.m.

Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 

5 p.m.

CBS Sports NetworkParamount+

Scoreline5 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network
The Champions Club8 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network
TUESDAY, MAY 7TIMEHOW TO WATCH
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday1 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match

2 p.m.

Paramount+

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m.

Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 

5 p.m.

CBS Sports NetworkParamount+

Scoreline5 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network
The Champions Club8 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network
WEDNESDAY, MAY 8TIMEHOW TO WATCH
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday1 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match

2 p.m.

Paramount+

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

3 p.m.

Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 

5 p.m.

CBS Sports NetworkParamount+

Scoreline5 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network
The Champions Club8 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo Network