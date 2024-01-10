Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid faceoff in the first of the Spanish Supercopa semifinals on Wednesday with a place in the final against the winner of Barcelona against Osasuna on the line. The Derbi Madrileno, which is taking place in in Saudi Arabia, will be the first of three meetings between the bitter rivals in quick succession. The pair of sides from the Spanish capital are also facing each other in the Copa del Rey as well as La Liga. Real have run off five consecutive wins after last weekend's success against Arandina and Carlo Ancelotti's side will now seek their third Supercopa title since it became a four-club event back in 2019-20. Atleti, on the other hand, are struggling for consistency of late and have won only two of their last five across all competitions, with one of those a defeat to Girona who are keeping pace with Real at La Liga's summit. Copa del Rey and Supercopa glory could make up for having fallen off the pace in the league while beating Real for consecutive games for the first time since 2014 would be something to relish.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 10 | 2 p.m. ET Location: Al-Awwal Park -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Al-Awwal Park -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: ESPN+,

ESPN+, Odds: Real Madrid +100; Draw: +260; Atletico Madrid +240

Team news

Real Madrid: Lucas Vazquez is out injured and joins long-term casualties Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba. However, Ferland Mendy could start while Toni Kroos is available and Vinicius Junior as well as Aurelien Tchouameni also return for Ancelotti.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Atletico Madrid: Thomas Lemar is injured while Reinildo Mandava is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Mozambique. Pablo Barrios remains questionable but is in the squad while Mario Hermoso, Samuel Lino, Koke, Marcos Llorente and Rodrigo De Paul could all return. Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata should be recalled to lead the line.

Potential Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Molina; Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Llorente, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Morata.

Prediction

This one should be tight and may well go beyond 90 minutes. However, Real's form is stronger than Atleti's so expect Ancelotti's men to shade it over Simeone's side. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Atletico Madrid 1.