Real Madrid attempt to remain undefeated when they visit Atletico Madrid in a 2023-24 La Liga matchup on Sunday. Real Madrid (5-0-0) sit atop the table with 15 points after opening the season with five consecutive victories, including a 2-1 triumph over Real Sociedad last weekend. Atletico Madrid (2-1-1) hope to bounce back from their first loss of the campaign, a 3-0 setback at Valencia.

Kickoff at Civitas Metropolitano is set for 3 p.m. ET. Los Blancos are the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid odds, while the Red and Whites are +160 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the 2022-23 EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60). Anyone who follows him is way up.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid money line: Real Madrid +145, Atletico Madrid +160, Draw +200

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (+140)

RM: Los Blancos lead La Liga with 83 shots taken in five matches

AM: The Red and Whites have allowed four goals in their last two games across all competitions after posting three straight clean sheets

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have one of the best goal differentials in La Liga at plus-7, as they have yet to allow more than one goal in a match. Real Madrid have netted 10 tallies, with Jude Bellingham recording half of them to lead the league. The 20-year-old midfielder, who also has notched an assist, converted in each of his first four matches with Los Blancos after spending the previous three seasons with Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga.

Bellingham is three goals away from matching the career high he set in 31 contests with Dortmund in 2022-23. Real Madrid also have been receiving production from Joselu, who has recorded two goals and an assist. Also in his first season with Los Blancos, the 33-year-old striker set up Bellingham's tally in a 1-0 victory against Celta Vigo before converting in 2-1 triumphs over Getafe and Real Sociedad. Joselu, who set a career high with 16 goals last season for Espanyol, completed Real Madrid's comeback last weekend after they fell behind in the fifth minute of the match.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

The Red and Whites outscored their opponents 10-1 over their first three contests this season before the loss to Valencia. Striker Alvaro Morata leads the team with three goals, which have him tied for second in La Liga. The 30-year-old, who netted a career-best 15 tallies with Real Madrid in 2016-17, was Atletico Madrid's second-leading scorer last season with 13 goals.

The team is hoping to regain the services of Dutch forward Memphis Depay and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, both of whom missed Atletico's last match due to injuries. The 29-year-old Depay is tied for second on the club with two goals while De Paul has notched a pair of assists. Midfielder Marcos Llorente also has scored twice in four games after converting just once in 22 matches last season.

How to make picks for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

