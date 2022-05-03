With one Champions League final spot already booked, the second will be decided Wednesday as Real Madrid host Manchester City in the semifinal second leg in the Spanish capital. City won last week's first leg, 4-3, in an all-time UCL classic, but the tie is far from decided thanks to Karim Benzema's brace. A one-goal win for Los Blancos means extra time, while all City need is a draw or victory to make back-to-back finals. Liverpool await the victor.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, May 4 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 4 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid +215; Draw +285; City +111 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real: A big injury blow for Real looked certain as David Alaba had been ruled out by Carlo Ancelotti, but he was actually on the squad that the team announced for the game. The star center-back has been huge for the team as they managed to win La Liga comfortably, but if he can't go, it means we likely see Eder Militao and Nacho start at the back. But his inclusion on the squad list means there is a chance he can play, and Real fans will be hoping to have their top center-back pairing for this one.

Man City: The big question for City is whether Kyle Walker can play. The English fullback did not play in the first leg, with John Stones getting the start, but the veteran went off injured in the first half. That's when Fernandinho came in, with the midfielder playing out of place. He delivered an assist but also got burned by Vinicius Jr., so having Walker will be important to the team's depth. Additionally, they also get Joao Cancelo back from suspension, giving Pep Guardiola to options at right back.

Prediction

Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne fire home goals to send City to Paris. Pick: Man City 2, Real Madrid 2