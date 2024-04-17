After a thrilling first leg, Real Madrid and Manchester City will square off Wednesday with a spot in the Champions League semifinals on the line on Paramount+. Manchester City and Real Madrid played to a 3-3 draw in the first leg on April 9. Both teams went 6-0-0 in Champions League play and the second leg will be played at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium. Federico Valverde scored the final goal to tie the match in the 79th minute for Real Madrid in the first leg. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Madrid vs. Manchester City odds list Manchester City as the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Real Madrid as the +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City date: Wednesday, April 17

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Champions League picks for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit.

For Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, Eimer is parlaying both teams to score with Over 2.5 goals for a -120 payout. Both teams possess strong offensive firepower, as showcased in their 3-3 draw in the first leg. Manchester City has scored three goals in all nine of their Champions League contests, including the playoffs. Real Madrid has scored at least three goals in four of their last six Champions League contests, including the postseason.

Manchester City and Real Madrid combined for 26 shots, including 11 on goal, in their first leg last week. Both teams have scored in four of their last five non-friendly head-to-head matchups, including a wild 4-3 Manchester City win over Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2021-22 Champions League semifinals. Eimer expects both teams to put together strong offensive showings like they have all season. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

