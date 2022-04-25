Manchester City made the first appearance in the Champions League final in club history last year but came up short, losing 1-0 to Chelsea. The Cityzens have a second straight trip in their sights but first must get past an impressive Real Madrid team, which it hosts for the first leg of their 2022 UEFA Champions League semifinal matchup on Tuesday. Manchester City got past Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals, while Real Madrid ended Chelsea's bid to repeat and kept alive its chances for a 14th title.

Kickoff from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. Manchester City is the -215 favorite (risk $215 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Manchester City vs. Real Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Real Madrid is the +575 underdog, a draw is listed at +360 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in any Real Madrid vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.



Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 67-52 in his last 119 soccer picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down Manchester City vs. Real Madrid from every angle and just revealed his Champions League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City:

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid spread: Manchester City -1.5 (+130)

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid money line: Manchester City -215, Real Madrid +575, Draw +360

MCY: The Cityzens have produced 10 goals over their last three matches across all competitions

RMA: Los Blancos have netted at least two goals in six straight overall contests

Why you should back Manchester City



The Cityzens have lost just once in their last 13 matches across all competitions and have outscored their opponents 8-1 in their last two contests - both victories. Manchester City cruised to a 5-1 victory against Watford on Saturday, with Gabriel Jesus recording four goals and an assist. The 25-year-old Brazilian is one of six players on Manchester City who's recorded double-digit goal total this season.

Manchester City has scored 13 goals in its five home matches during Champions League play and has posted a clean sheet in each of its last four overall contests in the tournament. Riyad Mahrez is the team's top goal scorer with 23 across all competitions and six in the Champions League. With 11 Premier League goals, the 31-year-old is tied for first on the club with Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who recorded the lone goal in Manchester City's quarterfinal tie against Atletico Madrid.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos haven't been held under two goals since March 20, when they were blanked 4-0 by Barcelona in a La Liga match. The side has netted at least a pair of goals in seven of its last eight Champions League games, outscoring opponents 20-7 in that span. Karim Benzema leads the team and is second overall in the Champions League with 12 goals, seven of which have come in his last three outings.

After being held without a goal by PSG on Feb. 15 for just the second time in his nine tournament matches, the 34-year-old French forward posted back-to-back hat tricks before scoring once in a 3-2 loss to Chelsea on April 12. Benzema, who leads La Liga with 25 goals, has recorded at least one goal in nine of his last 11 games across all competitions. Brazilian forward Rodrygo has netted three tallies during Champions League play, while Vinicius Jr. has scored twice and is tied for second in the tournament with six assists.

How to make Manchester City vs. Real Madrid picks

Sutton has analyzed the Real Madrid vs. Manchester City match from all sides, and he is going over on the goal total. He also provides another confident best bet and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his expert Champions League picks at SportsLine.

So what are the best bets for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, all from the soccer expert on a 67-52 run on his latest soccer picks, and find out.