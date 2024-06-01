The United States women's national team delivered a lopsided victory for Emma Hayes' official head coaching debut, racking up a 4-0 win against South Korea with two goals each from Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson. The team will travel to Minnesota to close out the two-game series on Tuesday.

So, how did players fair during Hayes' first game on the sideline? Let's take a look at some player ratings:

Goalkeeper

Jane Campbell USA • G Minutes Played 90

Didn't face a flurry of shots but did a good job when on the ball at her feet and was vocal on set piece organizing.

Rating: 7

Defenders

Jenna Nighswonger USA • D Minutes Played 90

Had some promising connections earlier in the first half when making an effort to combine with Catarina Macario. A relentless engine to get up and down the flank through 90 minutes.

Rating: 7

Naomi Girma USA • D • #4 Minutes Played 90

Another good game with Tierna Davidson as her center back partner and aided the midfield in advancing scenarios. She helped facilitate the opening goal sequence for the team.

Rating: 8

Tierna Davidson USA • D Minutes played 60

Did well alongside Girma to anchor the backline early and won fouls while going for 50-50 balls. Extended the lead for the team with two header goals off corners.

Rating: 8.5

Emily Fox USA • D • #23 Minutes Played 45

Perhaps on a minutes restriction after extended travel with Arsenal, Fox operated lower on the flank as Nighswonger pushed higher. Another solid game with defensive marking on the right side with Trinity Rodman.

Rating: 7

Midfielders

Sam Coffey USA • M Minutes Played 90

Went into challenges to win the ball and snuffed out ball advancement. Didn't shy away from taking a crack on goal from distance. Rating: 7

Lindsey Horan USA • M • #10 Minutes Played 71

Functioned as a facilitator and defensive coverage to help the team establish tempo. Took some punishment while winning fouls and the ball.

Rating: 7.5

Catarina Macario USA • F • #7 tk Minutes Played 60

First start for the team after two years. Registered the first shot on target for the squad and did a good job dropping deep to get on the ball. Rating: 6.5

Forwards

Mallory Swanson USA • F Minutes Played Tk

Strong movement on and off the ball that stretched defenders. Had early looks on goal but was easily saved before she scored the opening goal of the match.

Rating: 8.5

Sophia Smith USA • F • #11 Minutes Played 60

Kept making her runs and was eager to get on the ball and dribble. Had quick chemistry with Swanson and set up the opening goal.

Rating: 8



Trinity Rodman USA • F • #20 Minutes Played 60

Was active on the wing and won fouls in the first half. Did a ton of the thankless work when progressing the ball and defensive effort. Rating: 8

Substitutes

Casey Krueger USA • D Minutes Played 45

Came on in the second half and got a look at right back after mostly playing on the left while with the national team.

Rating: 7

Rose Lavelle USA • M • #16 Minutes Played 30

Had an immediate impact on the pitch, dribbling, and breaking lines. Set up Swanson on the team's fourth goal of the match.

Rating: 7



Jaedyn Shaw USA • F Minutes Played 30

Got involved pretty quickly and made her presence felt on a set piece corner. Came in flying to get a head on the ball but was just off target.

Rating: 7



Crystal Dunn USA • M • #19 Minutes Played 30

Featured off the bench and was active in dangerous spaces on the forward line. Aided the team in retaining the ball in the attacking half.

Rating: 7



Sam Staab CHI • D • #3

Made her first senior team debut and slotted in well alongside Girma. Got involved in the attack getting on the end of a cross from Swanson.

Rating: 7



Korbin Albert USA • M • #15 Minutes Played 19

Good chemistry with Coffey and had a good look on goal from distance, but she didn't make the most of 19 minutes. Rating: 6



Head coach

Emma Hayes: In a week where she preached patience and process, the group did just that against South Korea. She rolled out with a younger squad, and they needed a half hour to finally get the breakthrough, but they never looked overly frustrated. Once they scored, they were hungry for more and delivered the win. A great start to the Hayes era. Rating: 8.5