Real Madrid will be without superstar striker Karim Benzema for their Champions League group stage battle against RB Leipzig on Wednesday. The French superstar was injured at Celtic last week on matchday one, having been diagnosed with a muscle injury. He didn't play against Mallorca on Sunday either in La Liga play, but the team has done fine without him.

After he went off against Celtic, Real rolled to a 3-0 win, and they won on Sunday against Mallorca, 4-1. Carlo Ancelotti played Eden Hazard in place of Benzema in both matches.

In Tuesday's press conference ahead of the Leipzig match, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti hinted that Benzema could possibly feature on Sunday in the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid. And while he's obviously concerned with his star striker, at the moment he's more concerned with the threat a hungry RB Leipzig pose after their shocking 4-1 defeat on Matchday 1 against Shakhtar Donetsk.

"This is an important match. Leipzig had their problems at the start of the season, but they had a great match against Dortmund [winning 3-0]," Ancelotti said. They have quality, above all. They are skillful and quick. We are going to have to play a very good game to win. Leipzig have a very dangerous attacking line. [Christopher] Nkunku is a brilliant player. Just look at what he did last season."

Nkunku scored 35 goals last season in 52 games, scoring 0.67 goals per game. He's kept that going with six goals in nine games so far to start this season, but he'll have to be more than clinical in this one for the visitors to get something from it.

Real have conceded in every La Liga game so far this season, and that 3-0 win over Celtic is their only cleansheet so far. Nkunku has not scored in the last three games he's played.

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 13 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Sept. 13 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid -190; Draw +350; Leipzig +470 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Prediction

Vinicius Jr.'s double lifts Los Blancos to three more points. Pick: Real Madrid 2, RB Leipzig 0

