Sevilla is essentially out of the title race, but it still has plenty to play for Sunday when it hosts league leader Real Madrid in a Spanish La Liga match. Sevilla entered Matchweek 32 third in the La Liga table, level on points with second-place Barcelona but trailing Real Madrid by 12. And Los Nervionenses (16-12-3) are just six points ahead of sixth-place Real Sociedad, so they need to hold their own at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday. Sevilla is unbeaten on its home ground, but Real Madrid (22-6-3) has been tough to beat anywhere. The matchup pits the high-powered attack of Los Blancos, led by league top scorer Karim Benzema, against a stingy Sevilla defense backed by standout goalkeeper Yassine Bouono.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Caesars Sportsbook lists Real Madrid as the +150 favorite (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Sevilla vs. Real Madrid odds, with Sevilla the +190 underdog. A draw is priced at +230 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (+140)

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla over-under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla money line: Sevilla +190, Real Madrid +150, Draw +230

Sevilla: Yassine Bouono has 31 clean sheets in 63 starts with the team.

Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior leads La Liga in shot-creating actions (148).

Why you should back Real Madrid

The 34-year-old Benzema hasn't slowed down much, and the French superstar leads the league with 24 goals, 10 more than any other player. He also shares the lead in assists with 11 and has league-highs in shots (95) and shots on target (39). Young Brazilian star Vinicius Junior is tied for second in La Liga with 14 goals and has set up seven. Los Blancos have scored 63 goals and conceded 26, both second-best in the league, and they have not had any trouble away from home. They have 35 points and a plus-16 goal differential in their 15 road games.

Midfielder Luka Modric also is playing at a high level, as the 36-year-old's field vision remains top-notch. He has two goals and five assists. It was his sublime pass that spurred Rodrygo's goal to force extra time in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal victory against Chelsea. Midfielder Toni Kroos and defender David Alaba both also are gifted passers and have three assists apiece. The back is held down by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is second in the league in clean sheets (13) and save percentage (76.3). Real is 5-1-0 in the last six meetings.

Why you should back Sevilla

Los Nervionenses will be motivated for the chance to stay in the running for their best finish in the top tier in more than 70 years. They were fourth in three of the past five seasons, including the past two, their best since finishing second in 1950-51. Sevilla has been the best home team in La Liga this season, going 11-4-0 in its 15 games, and it has scored 32 of its 44 goals on its own turf. Its success has been built on defense, but Rafa Mir (nine), Lucas Ocampos (six) and Youssef En-Nesyri (three) are among those who are capable of scoring when they get a chance.

The teams are virtually identical in terms of possession, with Real Madrid second in the league at 60.7 percent and Sevilla right behind at 60.5. Sevilla has allowed the second-fewest shots on net (91), and Buono has been a sturdy presence in goal. He has turned away 79.2 percent of the shots he has faced, the best mark in the league, and is third with 12 clean sheets. Only 27 percent of the 338 attempts against Sevilla have been on target, also second in the league. Sevilla had a 6-4 edge in shots on net in the last meeting and got a goal from Mir but lost 2-1.

