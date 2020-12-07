Rennes will host Sevilla on Tuesday for the final match of their maiden Champions League campaign knowing that it will be their last taste of European football until at least next season. Last week's Group E loss away at Krasnodar means that there is no Europa League consolation and Julien Stephan's men will likely be preoccupied by their disappointing domestic form.

Rennes are now seven games without a win across all competitions and six of those have been losses ,so perhaps now is the right time to bow out of Europe to focus on Ligue 1. Sevilla, on the other hand, have five wins from their last seven in all competitions but have lost their last two with five goals conceded without reply. For the Spaniards, it is a chance to get back on form before a trip to Getafe in La Liga this weekend.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Sevilla vs. Rennes

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 7

: Tuesday, Dec. 7 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Roazhon Park -- Rennes, France

: Roazhon Park -- Rennes, France Live stream : CBS All Access

: CBS All Access Odds: Rennes +200; Draw +230; Sevilla +140 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Rennes: The French side is suffering because of an inability to cope with European and domestic commitments. The current winless run is unacceptable, and Stephan has even alluded to being dragged into a relegation battle. Beating Sevilla, as nice as it would be to give the hosts a first Champions League win, will not be a priority. This weekend's mid-table clash with Nice will be of greater importance.

Sevilla: Equally, the Spaniards will not be placing too much importance on the result in France as much as the performance. The recent 4-0 loss at home to Chelsea followed by a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid means that they need to bounce back to avoid getting stuck in a rut of poor form.

Prediction

With nothing to play for on either side, expect a low-scoring draw. Pick: Rennes 1, Sevilla 1