Kickoff from Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone is set for Sunday at Noon ET. The latest Roma vs. Frosinone odds list Roma as the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Frosinone as the +280 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Frosinone vs. Roma

Roma vs. Frosinone date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Roma vs. Frosinone time: Noon ET

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Roma vs. Frosinone, Sutton is picking over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -140 payout. Roma has scored at least two goals in four straight Serie A matchups meanwhile Frosinone has allowed eight goals over their last two in league play. Frosinone has also allowed three or more goals in six of their last eight matches, making it a real possibility Roma covers this number by themselves.

Romelu Lukaku leads the squad with nine goals, including scoring in Roma's 1-1 draw against Feyenoord in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Roma was also the first team in nine games to score multiple goals against Inter Milan in their 4-2 loss on Thursday, and if they can produce against a defense like Inter Milan, they should find more opportunities to capitalize against Frosinone on Sunday. Roma has had six different goal scorers over their last three games and it'll be a challenge to contain all their options.

