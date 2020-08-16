The Washington Spirit and OL Reign announced a trade for the rights of star midfielder Rose Lavelle on Sunday. OL Reign acquired the rights to Lavelle. In exchange, Washington will receive OL Reign's first-round draft pick in the 2022 NWSL College Draft, $100,000 in allocation money, and additional allocation money depending on Lavelle's future playing status in the NWSL.

However, fans shouldn't expect the USWNT star to suit up for OL Reign this year. The trade includes conditions due to Lavelle's connection to a potential contract overseas. At the conclusion of the 2020 Challenge Cup, multiple players were linked to European teams because of the uncertainty of additional NWSL games happening this season.

"Rose is an incredible talent that we believe has all the attributes to be the best player in the world. While we would have loved to have Rose join our club today, she fits perfectly into our long-term vision for the squad," OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore said. "It was the vision of Jean-Michel [Aulas] and the support of OL that made this deal this possible for our club. We are willing to make the necessary short-term sacrifices, exercise the needed patience, and do whatever work is required to realize our goal of bringing Rose to OL Reign in the future."

The trade comes shortly after U.S. women's national team midfielder Sam Mewis signed with English club Manchester City. Lavelle is also being linked to the club, as originally reported by The Athletic's Meg Linehan. After today's trade, there was an additional report that Lavelle is currently weighing an offer of a contract similar to Mewis -- a one-year contract with Manchester City with a mutual option.

Should Lavelle reject the eventual mutual offer, she could return to NWSL as early as next summer, after the Tokyo Olympics.

NWSL players are currently set to report and rejoin their respective clubs in home markets starting Monday. The league is in current discussions to finalize a decision on future matches to be held in 2020 after a successful Challenge Cup tournament that wrapped up last month.