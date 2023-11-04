San Diego Wave FC and OL Reign will meet for a fifth time this year, but this occasion will be for a spot in the NWSL Championship. The Wave will host the Reign at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California on Sunday. The two sides have faced each other four times across all competitions this season, with the Reign victorious in each fixture, but San Diego are in good form as the 2023 NWSL Shield winners. Fans can watch all the action on CBS Sports Network.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

Viewing info

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 5 | 9:30 p.m. ET Place: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California



Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

Playoff rules

The NWSL postseason is a knockout-round format. Six teams advanced to the playoffs with three rounds of competition including two first round matches, two semifinal games (Nov. 5), and the NWSL Championship (Nov. 11). Each playoff game will be 90 minutes of regulation, and if the score is tied, two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played. If the two periods of extra-time has not determined a winner, then a penalty kick shootout will take place.

Players to watch

Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC): The 18-year-old attacker is coming off a successful window with the U.S. national team, making her first appearances for the senior team and scoring her first goal. The timing is perfect as the Wave's playoff bye week means they haven't played a game since Oct. 15. Shaw can be both facilitator and finisher for San Diego, she has a special final pass that will keep the Reign honest when trying to clog up San Diego's narrow channels.

Sofia Huerta (OL Reign): The squad knows from experience that San Diego has played narrowly against them in the past. So they might not try to play through them and there's no better way than utilizing Huerta's talents. The fullback often gets many touches in OL's system and is constantly serving the ball into the box. If she gets enough space, she has zero hesitation in taking her own shot.

What they're saying

Wave head coach Casey Stoney on losing record against OL Reign:

"We're very aware we know the records. We knew we hadn't beat Louisville, we've done that. So records are there to be broken. History is there to be made. We know that Reign are an exceptional side. They are very experienced. They've been in this position many times, they're an established side, to be honest, all the pressures on them in this game because of the amount of time they've been around and been able to establish themselves.

"We know that there are very good side. They've got exceptional talents, Megan Rapinoe being one of them. A world class player, and, you know, I have a huge amount of respect for what she's done in the game for the game, and about the game. It'll be a very, very competitive game at the weekend."

Storylines

San Diego Wave: The Wave are back for another semifinal appearance and this time they're the top seed in the postseason. The club built off their impressive 2022 playoff run, as the first-ever California expansion side to play a playoff appearance in their first season. The team is full of talent, with multiple candidates for End of the year awards, including head coach Casey Stoney for coach of the year. They'll have coverage in the back with goalkeeper finalist Kailen Sheridan and defender finalist Naomi Girma. The group will place their attacking chances in the boots of Shaw and Alex Morgan.

OL Reign: Arguably the most experienced team with players and a coach who has performed at this level in the past. The Reign may have struggled during their final stretch of the season, but picked up a playoff-clinching Decision Day win against Chicago, and eliminated a blazing-hot Angel City in the quarterfinal. The team has nine different goal scorers this season, which makes marking their attack unpredictable, and could just be the x-factor they need as the visiting side. If they can score first, and early, their organized play could lead to a win.

Prediction

With four teams remaining in the postseason, the Wave are the most in-form team right now, and it'll show in front of the home crowd. Pick: Wave 2, Reign 1