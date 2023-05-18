The 2023 Europa League semifinals continue on Thursday with a second-leg matchup between Sevilla and Juventus on Paramount+. These sides settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week, a game in which Juventus defender Federico Gatti scored the equalizer in added time. The Italian side, who are second in the Italian Serie A table, followed the tie up with a 2-0 win against Cremonese last Sunday. Sevilla, who are 10th in the La Liga table, defeated Valladolid 3-0 on the same day. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Sevilla vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sevilla as the +140 (bet $100 to win $140) favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as the +195 underdog. A draw is priced at +210 and the over-under for goals is 2.5.

How to watch Juventus vs. Sevilla

Sevilla vs. Juventus date: Thursday, May 18

Sevilla vs. Juventus time: 3 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. Juventus time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Juventus vs. Sevilla

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa League picks from SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 77-81-3 with his soccer picks, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Sevilla vs. Juventus, Green is picking Juventus to draw no bet for a +110 payout. The expert acknowledges that Sevilla have been stellar at home in Europa League, defeating PSV 3-0, Fenerbahçe 2-0 and Man Utd 3-0. He also notes he thinks Thursday's game will be a tight one, with both teams finding the back of the net.

However, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri fielded a different starting XI for the weekend game against Cremonese, so the Italians should have fresher legs despite also missing some players due to injuries.

"Juventus has a lot of creativity and firepower within its ranks, so the Bianconeri should be very competitive in Seville," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

