Shakhtar Donetsk host Real Madrid on Tuesday with the current UEFA Champions League titleholders top of Group F with three wins from three while the Ukrainians are second with four points from a possible nine. All matches involving Ukrainian teams are understandably emotional affairs and this one will be no different in the wake of increased Russian aggression.

"The recent news is very sad for us, for all Ukrainians," said goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin. "But we must be strong and show the entire world that Ukrainians are strong people. We shall enter the field and concentrate on the match. The recent events were not an excuse, because it is the Champions League and you must give not one hundred, but one thousand percent. I am from Donetsk myself and I attended many Shakhtar's matches there. I think that if we play in Donetsk we would have more chances, because support of the fans and the atmosphere at the Donbass Arena are on a different level. I miss this very much. I agree with Mister that we will win and play the UCL matches at the Donbass Arena as soon as possible. And we all will celebrate."

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 11 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stadion Wojska Polskiego -- Warsaw, Poland

Paramount+

Odds: Shakhtar +700; Draw +400; Real -275 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Shakhtar: Having lost 2-1 away last week, the hope will be to run Real closer here and perhaps sneak a draw. Four points so far is not a bad position to be in for the Miners and qualification is more likely to depend upon results against Celtic and RB Leipzig anyway. Mykhailo Mudryk is impressing those who watch him this season and could again be one to catch the eye here.

"Of course, it is hard to focus now," added Trubin. "But I think we are a breed, which cannot sit back and do nothing thinking about bad things. We have to be a team motivated and focused to the maximum extent. As Mister has already said, 90 minutes of the Champions League help the fans from Ukraine to forget about all the problems. Like our warriors, we will try to do everything possible to give our people joy and make them smile. People can forget everything that is happening right now at least for 90 minutes and focus only on the football. Football is the game loved by everyone, the game giving positive emotions."

Real: Maximum points so far for Carlo Ancelotti's men who remain unbeaten this season across all competitions. The defending champions could book their knockout berth here and will be keen to do so with minimum fuss despite last week's narrow win.

"It will be a completely different game, because we prepared better for the second leg," said Trubin of Real. "We know that we can play better even against such teams as Real Madrid. As Mister has said, we need more courage, we shall play our game and be Shakhtar. If there will be moments when I have to save my team, it is my job. Everybody has their roles on the football field and everybody must correspond to them on the highest level. We must play perfectly to defeat Real Madrid."

Prediction

Pick: Shakhtar 0-1 Real. This one might well be decided by a moment of magic or luck, but the visitors should have just about enough to overcome their motivated hosts. Regardless of the result, Shakhtar's chances of advancing depend upon their two remaining games as this one was always going to be a tall order.