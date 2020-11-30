Real Madrid go to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday for Champions League Matchday 5 in a game that both teams need three points from. Real enter the day in second place in Group B, one point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach. Meanwhile, Shakhtar are in third with four points and are facing elimination.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 1

: Tuesday, Dec. 1 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : NSC Olimpiyskiy

: NSC Olimpiyskiy TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Real Madrid -290; Draw +460; Shakhtar +675 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Real can advance to the round of 16 with a victory here, and they potentially could jump into first place depending on how Gladbach vs. Inter Milan turns out. But in the event Real loses, they could be facing elimination on Matchday six and would have lost the head-to-head tiebreaker in that scenario after already losing to Shakhtar earlier in the competition. For Real, they enter the game in poor form after a shocking home loss to Deportivo Alaves on Saturday. Those slow starts can't be afforded in a match like this one.

Shakhtar Donetsk: A loss will eliminate Shakhtar from contention for a spot in the round of 16, but they'll be boosted by the fact they already beat Los Blancos in this competition. Shakhtar is going to need to be sharper in attack as they lucky to even be in contention with just three goals scored in four games. In fact, Real Madrid is the only team Shakhtar has scored against in the group stage so far. With Real not in top form, there is an opportunity here, but they will need to take a page out of Alaves' book and exploit the Spanish side by countering down the wings to create numerous chances.

Prediction

Los Blancos take a commanding lead and hold on for a vital three points. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar 1