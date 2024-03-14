Last season's UEFA Champions League semifinalists AC Milan travel to Slavia Prague for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie with a 4-2 lead from the first leg. Olivier Giroud gave the home side the lead before David Doudera's equalizer within two minutes. Milan raced into a two-goal lead before halftime thanks to strikes from Tijjani Reinders and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and, though Ivan Schranz brought Slavia's ten men back into things in the 65th minute, Christian Pulisic restored the home side's two-goal advantage. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, Mar. 14 | Time : 12:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Mar. 14 | : 12:45 p.m. ET Location : Eden Arena -- Prague, Czech Republic

: Eden Arena -- Prague, Czech Republic Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +105; Draw +260; Slavia +220

Team news

Slavia Prague: Diouf will be suspended for this second leg after his red card at San Siro last week, while David Pech and Sheriff Sinyan remain out long term for the hosts, as they could remain largely unchanged, apart from Jan Boril replacing Diouf at left-back.

Slavia Prague possible XI: Stanek; Vlcek, Holes, Zima, Boril; Doudera, Masopust, Dorley, Provod, Zmrzly; Chytil.

AC Milan: Apart from Alessandro Florenzi (suspended) AC Milan have the whole roster available with the only exception of midfielder Tommaso Pobega. Olivier Giroud is expected to start alongside Pulisic and Rafael Leao to lead to attacking line of the guests.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Giroud, Rafael Leao.

Prediction

Despite winning the first leg in Milan, the Rossoneri are expected to bring the win back home and qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition. Pick: AC Milan 2, Slavia Prague 1.