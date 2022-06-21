What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Newly promoted Nottingham Forest close in on their first signing of the summer while Jose Mourinho continues his Roma rebuild. Elsewhere in Italy, Inter Milan shop Milan Skrinar as a possible sale to balance the books so Romelu Lukaku can return.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Nottingham Forest close in on their first summer signing in Taiwo Awoiyi

After their promotion back to the Premier League, the Tricky Trees have a lot of work to do and they could be starting their business with the Union Berlin forward, per John Percy. He scored an impressive 15 goals, good for sixth best in the Bundesliga. Comfortable playing off of another forward, Awoiyi will be familiar with Steve Cooper's setup as Union Berlin played most of their matches in a 3-5-2 formation similar to that of Cooper's team. Likely linking up with Brennan Johnson, this could be a formidable get and for only £17.5 million at that.

Forest likely won't stop there, as they look to add Mainz center back Moussa Niakhate but with Dejd Spence likely not returning they may end up battling with Fulham for Liverpool's Neco Willams. These are important days for the newly promoted side with preseason coming up soon.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Roma move closer to signing Zeki Celik

Roma have been looking for a right back to join their rotation on the cheap and it seems like they'll find their target in Celik as Lille look to raise funds yet again this summer. According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Roma are close to meeting Lille's €8 million valuation on Celik and are also willing to include a future sale clause in the deal to close the gap. Scoring two goals while assisting three more last season, Celik is better at getting forward than he gets credit for, averaging about a key pass per 90 minutes during his career. He's also solid on the ground while contesting possession which will help improve Roma as Jose Mourinho looks to build the club back into Champions League contenders.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Could Spurs be cooling on a Christian Eriksen reunion?

According to Football London, while Spurs were in contact with Eriksen's camp about a potential reunion a few weeks ago, they haven't followed up since. In that time, Spurs have added Yves Bissouma to their midfield ranks and could be focusing on other targets. Eriksen's list of potential suitors is also growing by the day with Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle, Leicester, and Brentford all getting contact from Eriksen's camp. Ajax and a La Liga side have also reached out, according to the report. It's impressive that Eriksen will have his pick of his next destination when it was in doubt on if he'd ever play soccer again after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch for Denmark last summer during the Euros, but that's what one goal and four assists across 11 matches will do while he also controlled the game from deep for Brentford. Still, while he has his options, the door could be closing on a return to Spurs.

PSG raise their bid for Milan Skriniar

As Inter Milan look to secure Romelu Lukaku, they'll have to sell someone and it looks like it will be Skriniar with PSG circling the central defender. The Parisians have upped their bid to €60 million plus add-ons. Inter are already planning their next move, as they would look to add the reigning Serie A defender of the year Gleison Bremer from Torino. Bremer wants to play in the Champions League while PSG want to improve their defense. Skriniar is certainly a luxury signing for PSG but when there's no entryway for new additions in the attack thanks to the Kylian Mbappe returning alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, exactly where else are PSG going to spend their money.

Keeper punts

