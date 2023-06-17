Spain will try to finish off with a victory this time when they take on Croatia in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League final Sunday in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The Spaniards reached the Nations League final in 2021 but lost to France 2-1. Now they come in off a victory by that same score against Euro 2020 champion Italy on Thursday. La Furia Roja last won a major trophy at Euro 2012. Croatia have never won a major championship, and they come in off a big victory of their own. They knocked off the hosts in Wednesday's semifinal, getting two goals in extra time to down Netherlands 4-2. The last meeting between these teams featured eight goals, a 5-3 extra-time victory for Spain in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Spain vs. Croatia spread: Spain -0.5 (-105)

Spain vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Croatia 90-minute money line: Spain +103, Croatia +275, Draw +230

Spain vs. Croatia to lift the trophy: Spain -200, Croatia +150

SPA: They lost to Morocco on penalties in the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022

on penalties in the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022 CRO: They beat Morocco 2-1 to take third place at the 2022 World Cup

Why you should back Spain

La Furia Roja have plenty of experience making deep runs in major competitions. They have won three European titles (1964, 2008, 2012), a World Cup (2010) and the 1992 Olympic gold medal. They will be eager to close the Nations League out with a trophy this time after blowing a 1-0 lead in the final 30 minutes in the 2021 final. Yeremy Pino and Joselu scored in Thursday's semifinal, and they are part of a potent attack that has scored 19 goals over the past 10 games.

Alvaro Morata is the tip of the spear, and he has 30 goals in 63 games with the national team. The 30-year-old had 13 goals with Atletico Madrid during the recent La Liga season. Ansu Fati, who had seven goals despite starting just 12 of 36 matches for Barcelona, is a potent weapon off the bench. There are plenty of playmakers behind them, with Barcelona wunderkind Gavi and Manchester City's Rodri among the many stars who excel against high-level competition. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Croatia

The Checkered Ones have one of the world's best midfields, with captain Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic creating the attacking chances. Modric has 24 international goals and 15 assists in 153 appearances, the most all-time for Croatia. The Real Madrid star is one of the sport's all-time greats and continues to produce at age 37. Ivan Perisic is tied for second on the nation's all-time list with 33 goals in 126 matches (third-most), and Andrej Kramaric has scored 24.

Kramaric scored the opener against the Dutch on Wednesday, and Mario Pasalic's goal looked like it would be the difference before a 97th-minute equalizer. Bruno Petkovic restored the lead early in extra time, and Modric sealed the victory by converting a penalty. Croatia are 7-5-1 since the start of 2022, with the only setback a 3-0 loss to eventual champion Argentina in the World Cup semifinals. They allowed more than one goal just one other time over that span -- in Wednesday's semifinal. See which team to pick here.

