Spain will be seeking payback Thursday when they host Scotland in a 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifying match in Seville, Spain. Scotland (5-0-0) pulled off an unlikely 2-0 victory when the teams met in Glasgow in March. Now Spain (3-0-1), the 10th-ranked team in FIFA's world rankings, looks to return the favor against the 31st-ranked Scots. Spain have since beaten Cyprus and Georgia by a combined score of 13-1, while Scotland have victories against those two teams and Norway since that meeting. The 2-0 victory was Scotland's first against Spain since the 1984 World Cup (0-2-3).

Thursday's kickoff at La Cartuja is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Spain vs. Scotland odds list Spain as -460 favorites (risk $460 to win $100), while Scotland are +1200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +500 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Scotland vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Scotland spread: Spain -1.5 (-130)

Spain vs. Scotland over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Scotland money line: Spain -460, Scotland +1200, Draw +500

ESP: Spain have 27 goals in 10 matches since the start of the 2022 World Cup

SCO: Scotland have outscored opponents 12-1 in the qualifying group stage

Why you should back Spain

La Roja are one of the world's most talented sides, and they dominated the last meeting, holding the ball for 75% of the match. Shots were almost even, but Spain completed 86% of their passes compared to 63% for the Scots. Alvaro Morata had a hat trick against Georgia in last month's victory, and the team captain has scored 33 goals in 66 international appearances.

Manchester City star midfielder Rodri is part of a talented attack that can feature the likes of Gavi, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres. Spain outshot Cyprus 28-1 (12-1 on target) and Torres had a brace, and they had a 33-5 advantage on Georgia (12-2 on target). The March loss was the first time Spain failed to score against Scotland in a competitive match (5-1-3). The Spaniards won the 2024 UEFA Nations League, where they beat Italy 2-1 in the semifinal before beating Croatia on penalties in June.

Why you should back Scotland

The Scots gained a ton of confidence from the victory against the European giants, and Scott McTominay comes into the match in stunning form. The 26-year-old scored both goals in the March meeting. Scotland let Spain hold the ball without getting too close to the net. The Scots had a 9-8 edge in shots and equaled Spain's three on target, and they were clinical on the counter-attack. McTominay has scored in four of Scotland's five matches in group play.

McTominay also comes off a stunning display in the Premier League on Saturday, when he scored both goals in stoppage time to carry Manchester United to a 2-1 victory against Brentford. Andrew Robertson can cause a lot of problems for opposing defenses, and he has 53 assists over the past six years with Liverpool. With the likes of Southampton's Che Adams, Aston Villa's John McGinn and Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes, the Scots have talent and experience.

