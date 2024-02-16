Italian Serie A action continues on Friday as Torino FC hosts U.S. Lecce on Paramount+. The home team sits tenth in the league table and have played well as of late, going undefeated over their last five games with two wins and three draws. They host a Lecce side that sits 13th in the standings and is looking to right the ship after losing four of their last five matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino is set for 1 p.m. ET. The latest Torino vs. Lecce odds list Torino as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lecce as the +450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Lecce vs. Torino

Torino vs. Lecce date: Friday, Feb. 16

Torino vs. Lecce time: 1 p.m. ET

Torino vs. Lecce live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Lecce vs. Torino

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Torino vs. Lecce, Sutton is picking Torino on the money line for a -135 payout. Lecce have lost each of their last five road games, most recently falling 4-0 on the road to Bologna while only managing three shots on target while maintaining 34.9% of possession. They will be challenged greatly visiting a Torino team that has played very defensively at home, only conceding one goal over their last five home matches.

"I expect to see another strong defensive display from Torino on Friday which leads to all three points at home," Sutton told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

