The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend.

Who's Playing

Leeds United @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Leeds United 4-6-3; Tottenham Hotspur 8-4-2

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur is 3-1 against Leeds United since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (2-1 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

On Sunday, Spurs lost 2-1 to Liverpool.

Speaking of close games: Leeds United won by a goal, slipping past Bournemouth 4-3.

Leeds United's victory lifted them to 4-6-3 (12th place with 15 points) while Tottenham Hotspur's loss dropped them down to 8-4-2 (fourth place with 26 points). We'll see if Leeds United can repeat their recent success or if Tottenham bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Tottenham -150; Draw +300; Leeds +370

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won three out of their last four games against Leeds United.