Some of Europe's top club teams gear up for Matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa Conference League. One of the week's most exciting matches takes place in Slovenia, where English Premier League power Tottenham Hotspur will take on NS Mura on Thursday. Mura has lost all four of its games in the group stage, but Tottenham has an opportunity to win Group G with wins in its next two matches. You can stream the match on Paramount+ here.

The match will kick off at 12:45 p.m. ET from Fazanerija City Stadium in Slovenia. The Spurs are the -526 favorite (risk $526 to win $100) in the latest Tottenham Hotspur vs. Mura odds. Mura is a +1569 underdog, while the over-under is 2.5 goals. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. NS Mura

Date: Thursday, November 25

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for NS Mura vs. Tottenham Hotspur

For Tottenham Hotspur vs. NS Mura, Green is backing Spurs to cover the spread as 2.5-goal favorites. Look no further than the last meeting between the two clubs to see what Tottenham is capable of. Spurs thrashed Mura 5-1, and that result represents half of the goals Spurs have scored in all of group play. Mura has conceded an equal 10 goals in its four matches, and doesn't have much to play for at this point.

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura has been on a strong run of play as of late for Spurs, with a goal and assist in the club's last two wins. In his team's previous win against Mura, he assisted on Harry Kane's first goal, which kicked off a second half hat trick by the English star. New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has made swift changes to the team since taking over on November 2 and should have his team ready to go again on Thursday.

"The first thing Conte did was switch to his preferred three-man defense, with Reguilón and Emerson Royal operating as wing-backs. It seems to suit Tottenham," Green told SportsLine.

