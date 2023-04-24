For the second time in a month, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been compelled to make a coaching change with Cristian Stellini, the man asked to steady the ship after Antonio Conte's sacking, departing in light of Sunday's 6-1 drubbing at Newcastle. For the second time in as many years, Ryan Mason will step up in the most trying of circumstances and must ready his side for games against Manchester United and Liverpool before the end of the week.

Formerly Spurs' assistant, Stellini was thrust into the head coaching position on March 28 after Levy sacked Conte, who had burned bridges with an incendiary post-match press conference after his final appearance. Stellini had stepped up to take charge of some games while Conte was absent due to gallbladder surgery and was popular among the first team. However, he proved unable to right the ship and departs with one win and one draw from four games in charge. Losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle have all but guaranteed that Tottenham will not be playing in the Champions League next season.

Mason now faces quite the task just to secure the top seven finish that would mean European football of any variety. Liverpool and Brighton would both overtake Tottenham if they win their games in hand while a surging Aston Villa will hope to leapfrog them when the two sides meet on May 13. The environment is hardly likely to be conducive for the incoming head coach with Thursday's visit of Manchester United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium likely to see Levy face even greater ire from furious supporters.

"Sunday's performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable," said Levy in a message to supporters. "It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and [while] myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

"Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

"Ryan Mason will take over head coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course. I met with the player committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support."

The chaos engulfing Tottenham will only draw sharper attention on the future of Harry Kane, who will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer. Manchester United are at the front of the queue to secure the services of Spurs and England's record goalscorer.