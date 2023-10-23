Tottenham Hotspur will try to retain their momentum coming off the international break when they host Fulham in a London derby. Spurs (6-2-0) and Arsenal are the only teams without a loss in EPL play, and the Gunners played to a 2-2 draw in their London derby on Saturday against Chelsea. Manchester City won their match on Saturday, so Tottenham need a victory to pass City and Arsenal in the English Premier League table. Spurs held the top spot coming into Matchweek 9 but are one point behind entering Monday. Fulham (3-2-3) sit 13th in the table and haven't won a Premier League match against Spurs since 2013 (0-1-8).

Kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Tottenham vs. Fulham odds list Spurs as -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100). Fulham are +500 underdogs, a draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Tottenham vs. Fulham picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 68-37-5 for a profit of almost $3,600 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 202-187-10 (+25.99) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Tottenham vs. Fulham from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Fulham vs. Tottenham:

Spurs vs. Fulham spread: Spurs -1.5 (+125)

Spurs vs. Fulham over/under: 3.5 goals

Spurs vs. Fulham money line: Spurs -220, Fulham +500, Draw +320

TOT: Spurs are 11-4-1 in their past 16 league matches on Monday.

FUL: Fulham have nine goals over their past 17 matches with Spurs.

Spurs vs. Fulham picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Tottenham

Manager Ange Postecoglou has Spurs playing with abandon, and the results have been impressive. Postecoglou was named Manager of the Month for August and September. He can set an EPL record for points in a manager's first nine games with a victory. It helps that Postecoglou has players like Son Heung-Min, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski on his side. Son is tied for second in goals (six) and tied for third in shots on target (11), and Maddison shares the lead for assists (five).

Maddison, signed from Leicester City this summer, has two goals and will be eager to get his first in front of the Lilywhites supporters. A 1-0 victory against Luton Town was the first EPL match of the season they fell short of two goals. Now Spurs are rested, and they have scored in 12 straight matches at home. Kulusevski (two goals) and Richarlison (one) will challenge a Cottagers backline that has yielded 13 goals in eight matches. Tottenham have 18 goals in their eight games, while Fulham have eight. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers are actually the only team to beat Spurs this season, though they needed penalties to do it. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in a second-round League Cup match at the end of August, and Fulham prevailed on penalty kicks. They beat Norwich City 2-1 at the end of September to advance to the EFL Cup's fourth round. That was one of three victories in their past five matches in all competitions. The Cottagers cruised past Sheffield United 3-1 in their last outing before the break.

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian, who scored against Sheffield United, and Carlos Vinicius are all capable scorers. Spurs have scored just six of their 18 goals in their home matches this season. The 1-0 victory against Luton Town also indicates Spurs could be coming back to Earth. They yielded 12 shots, but the bottom-dwellers put just two of those on target. USMNT players Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson help protect veteran goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who has a 76.7 save percentage. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tottenham vs. Fulham picks

Eimer has broken down Monday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Under 3.5 goals. He also has two confident picks, including one on a goal-scorer, and is offering a full breakdown of this matchup. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Tottenham vs. Fulham on Monday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Fulham vs. Tottenham have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up almost 36 units on EPL picks since last year's World Cup, and find out.