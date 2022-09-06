Antonio Conte has Spurs back in Champions League play, and they welcome Olympique Marseille to London on Wednesday. Harry Kane has shown that he can score in August with five goals in six games to begin the season but his partner up top, Heung-Min Son, hasn't hit the ground running yet as he seeks his first goal of the season. But with Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison on the roster, that gives Conte more options for when his top options aren't firing on all cylinders.

It's something that will be needed against a strong Marseille side under the new management of Igor Tudor. The team has had a lot of turnover, but they're hard to break down, allowing only three goals in league play so far. As Spurs also have a strong defense, this is a game that could be on the low-scoring side, which is exactly where each coach wants it to be.

Scoring-wise, Marseille have had a weird season with on-loan Nuno Tavares and new signing Alexis Sanchez topping the scoring charts with three goals each. They'll have a tough time getting past Conte's full-strength defense, but Spurs usually provide at least one good scoring chance to the opposition, which is why despite allowing only five goals, which is the second-best mark in the Premier League, they've have only kept two clean sheets in six matches. That's something that Conte will want to improve but Marseille is a good enough team to capitalize on mistakes.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Sep. 7 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Sep. 7 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Tottenham -200; Draw +340; Marseille +525 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Tottenham: Outside of rotation due to playing three games in eight days, Conte will have a full squad available to him outside of Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil. In a Spurs side that almost picks itself, all eyes will be on how Ivan Perisic and Son perform on the left, because with Richarlison lurking, Son could be in for an early hook if needed.

Marseille: Outside of Marseille's unregistered players which include Bamba Dieng after his wild transfer window saga, Tudor will also have a full squad available. It will be a tough challenge going away to Tottenham, but if the team can stay disciplined, there's no reason why they can't secure a result to open Champions League play.

Prediction

Like clockwork, Kane will make the difference in a close match as Spurs net a late winner to start of Champions League play on the right foot. Pick: Spurs 2, Marseille 1